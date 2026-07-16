WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. Weiss Ratings cut WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDFC

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 207.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 400.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $249.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $298.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. WD-40's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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