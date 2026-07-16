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WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
WD-40 logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • WD-40 has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy" from six covering analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $305. Recent ratings have been mixed but generally positive, including upgrades from Northcoast Research and Zacks Research.
  • The company reported strong fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $2.33 beating estimates by $0.75 and revenue of $195.12 million topping forecasts. Revenue rose 24.3% year over year, and WD-40 set FY2026 EPS guidance of 6.05 to 6.35.
  • WD-40 also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, payable July 31, implying an annualized dividend of $4.08 and a yield of about 1.6%. Institutional ownership remains high, with 91.52% of shares held by institutional investors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of WD-40.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. Weiss Ratings cut WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDFC

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 207.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 400.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $249.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $298.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. WD-40's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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