Webster Financial (WBS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $755.56 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.95%.The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $77.69.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Webster Financial's dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $79.00 to $77.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $254,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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