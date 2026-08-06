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WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
WEBTOON Entertainment logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Analysts rate WEBTOON Entertainment “Hold” on average: Of nine covering firms, six recommend holding, two recommend buying and one recommends selling. The average 12-month price target is $15.75.
  • Several major institutional investors increased their positions, including Bank of America, which expanded its holdings by 966.9%, and Vanguard, which increased its stake by 22.8%.
  • WEBTOON shares opened at $9.29, down 2.2%, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.26 billion. The stock remains near its one-year low of $8.30 versus a high of $22.47.
  • Interested in WEBTOON Entertainment? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on WBTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 939,475 shares of the company's stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 746,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the company's stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,623 shares of the company's stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

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Analyst Recommendations for WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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