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WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Down 0.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
WEBTOON Entertainment logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • WEBTOON Entertainment shares slipped 0.3% on Thursday, trading between $11.34 and $11.40 with volume below average at 182,790 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: one firm reiterated a sell rating, another upgraded the stock to hold, and the overall consensus is Hold with an average price target of $15.75.
  • The company has a $1.54 billion market cap and operates a digital comics platform focused on vertical-scrolling webcomics, monetized through microtransactions and advertising.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.40. 182,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 296,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBTN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 620.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,548 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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