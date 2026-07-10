WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Down 0.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.40. 182,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 296,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBTN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.75.

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WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 620.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,548 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

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