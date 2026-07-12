Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Webull in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Webull during the third quarter worth about $231,084,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webull by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 11,522,483 shares of the company's stock worth $170,418,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. HSG Holding Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webull by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HSG Holding Ltd now owns 9,553,639 shares of the company's stock worth $141,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,359 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in Webull by 0.7% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 7,198,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Webull in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webull Price Performance

Shares of BULL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,673,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,374. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Webull has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.55.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Further Reading

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