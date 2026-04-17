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WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
WEC Energy Group logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dividend declared: WEC announced a quarterly dividend of $0.9525 per share, payable June 1 to shareholders of record May 14 (ex-dividend May 14), equal to about $3.81 annualized with a ~3.3% yield.
  • Dividend safety and track record: The company has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and maintains a payout ratio around 68%, with analysts forecasting EPS that should continue to cover the payout.
  • Recent results and guidance: WEC beat estimates with Q results of $1.42 EPS (vs. $1.39) and $2.54B revenue, set FY2026 guidance of $5.51–$5.61 EPS, and the stock trades near $116 with a market cap of about $37.9B and a P/E of ~24.1.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.9525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3%

WEC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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Dividend History for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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