WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.9525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3%

WEC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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