WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.4375.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $582,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,237,730. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 972.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:WEC opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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