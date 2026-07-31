WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

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WEC Energy Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. WEC reported $0.91 in EPS, up from $0.76 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. Net income rose nearly 22% to $299.2 million, while first-half EPS increased to $3.36 from $3.02. WEC Energy Group reports second-quarter results

WEC reported $0.91 in EPS, up from $0.76 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. Net income rose nearly 22% to $299.2 million, while first-half EPS increased to $3.36 from $3.02. Positive Sentiment: Commercial and data-center demand is strengthening. Higher electricity sales to commercial and industrial customers, including data centers, helped offset rising costs. Management said additional Wisconsin data centers could support long-term load growth. WEC Energy posts higher profit as data center demand grows

Higher electricity sales to commercial and industrial customers, including data centers, helped offset rising costs. Management said additional Wisconsin data centers could support long-term load growth. Positive Sentiment: Rate-base growth and infrastructure investment remain supportive. WEC highlighted progress on its approximately $37.5 billion capital plan, which is intended to expand regulated assets and support future earnings growth. WEC Q2 Earnings Surpass on Rate Base Growth

WEC highlighted progress on its approximately $37.5 billion capital plan, which is intended to expand regulated assets and support future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed, not increased. The company maintained its EPS range of $5.51 to $5.61, which broadly brackets the $5.59 analyst consensus. This provides stability but offered investors no upside revision.

The company maintained its EPS range of $5.51 to $5.61, which broadly brackets the $5.59 analyst consensus. This provides stability but offered investors no upside revision. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Quarterly revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $2.06 billion, but fell short of the $2.11 billion consensus estimate. The miss, along with continued cost pressures, appears to be outweighing the EPS beat. WEC Energy beats earnings forecast but revenue miss and outlook weigh on shares

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.99 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $102.95 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 73.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,183 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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