WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company's previous close.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEC. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. 582,125 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.77. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $325,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $543,658.50. This trade represents a 37.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,998.60. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,053 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,363 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 636,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $72,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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