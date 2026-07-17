Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

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Weis Markets Stock Up 2.5%

WMK stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50.

Waste Management NYSE: WM Turning Trash Into Cash

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 107.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 788.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Weis Markets

Put Weis Markets NYSE: WMK Stock on Your Shopping List at These Levels

Weis Markets, Inc NYSE: WMK is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

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