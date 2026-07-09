WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target points to a potential upside of 77.75% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$7.12.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WELL stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.36. 792,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,793. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$6.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. WELL Health Technologies had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.82%.The firm had revenue of C$368.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that WELL Health Technologies will post 0.3000698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. TSX: WELL is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates more than 250 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services.

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