Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $28.00

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.11.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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