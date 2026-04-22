Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $47.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.74.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,853. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $101,378.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,828,361.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side firms kept bullish ratings despite trimming targets — Piper Sandler cut its price target to $51 but kept an "overweight" rating and Telsey lowered its PT to $52 while maintaining "outperform," both still implying ~28–31% upside from current levels. Read More. Read More.

Some sell‑side firms kept bullish ratings despite trimming targets — Piper Sandler cut its price target to $51 but kept an "overweight" rating and Telsey lowered its PT to $52 while maintaining "outperform," both still implying ~28–31% upside from current levels. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TSCO from "strong sell" to "hold," a modest vote of confidence that removes a strong negative recommendation and can steady flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded TSCO from "strong sell" to "hold," a modest vote of confidence that removes a strong negative recommendation and can steady flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance (EPS $2.13–$2.23; revenue ~$16.1–16.5B), which limits downside from a guidance cut but leaves execution questions unresolved. Read More.

Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance (EPS $2.13–$2.23; revenue ~$16.1–16.5B), which limits downside from a guidance cut but leaves execution questions unresolved. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives and longer‑term positives remain: digital sales growth, Project Fusion work, and a large store expansion program and pet‑category initiatives could support recovery over time. Read More.

Company initiatives and longer‑term positives remain: digital sales growth, Project Fusion work, and a large store expansion program and pet‑category initiatives could support recovery over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed expectations: EPS $0.31 vs. ~$0.35 est; revenue $3.59B vs. ~$3.64B; comps +0.5% (ticket up, transactions down). Operating income and net income declined and SG&A pressures compressed margins — the core reason for the negative market reaction. Read More.

Q1 results missed expectations: EPS $0.31 vs. ~$0.35 est; revenue $3.59B vs. ~$3.64B; comps +0.5% (ticket up, transactions down). Operating income and net income declined and SG&A pressures compressed margins — the core reason for the negative market reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction was sharp: shares fell to a 52‑week low on heavy volume and headlines highlighted the miss and CEO comments about taking "decisive action," signaling near‑term execution risk. Read More.

Investor reaction was sharp: shares fell to a 52‑week low on heavy volume and headlines highlighted the miss and CEO comments about taking "decisive action," signaling near‑term execution risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and recent institutional trimming (reported in market trackers) add to short‑term sentiment pressure and may weigh on confidence until results stabilize. Read More.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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