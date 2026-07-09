Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.89% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Arete Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.65.

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eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,600.60. The trade was a 28.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 88,125 shares of company stock worth $9,963,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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