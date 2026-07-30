Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $382.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $367.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.05.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.89. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,128.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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