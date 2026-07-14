Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company's previous close.

TRMB has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. Trimble has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 175.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here