Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the casino operator's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company's current price.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.94.

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Wynn Resorts Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,542,392 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,680,631 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $442,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,502 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,053,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,462 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $242,039,000 after purchasing an additional 249,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,956 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $125,918,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company's stock.

More Wynn Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Wynn reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, above the $0.99 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.83 billion. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Wynn Resorts Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wynn reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, above the $0.99 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.83 billion. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Macau and affluent-customer demand helped results: Wynn Palace revenue increased to $653.4 million and Wynn Macau revenue rose to $351.1 million. Coverage also highlighted resilient demand from wealthy customers, supporting expectations for continued recovery in the company’s Macau operations. Wynn Resorts Second-Quarter Revenue Rises on Casino Demand

Wynn Palace revenue increased to $653.4 million and Wynn Macau revenue rose to $351.1 million. Coverage also highlighted resilient demand from wealthy customers, supporting expectations for continued recovery in the company’s Macau operations. Positive Sentiment: UAE resort opening date confirmed: Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open in September 2027. The project gives Wynn a potential new growth platform in the Middle East, while Macau expansion projects are expected to begin this year. Wynn Resorts Confirms September 2027 Opening

Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open in September 2027. The project gives Wynn a potential new growth platform in the Middle East, while Macau expansion projects are expected to begin this year. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continued: Wynn declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14, and repurchased approximately $75 million of stock during the quarter. Wynn Resorts Reports Strong Q2 Results and Dividend

Wynn declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14, and repurchased approximately $75 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a generally favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus, but the shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that investors may still want evidence of sustained growth.

Analysts maintain a generally favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus, but the shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that investors may still want evidence of sustained growth. Negative Sentiment: Higher UAE investment could pressure returns: JPMorgan reportedly expects Wynn’s UAE capital spending in 2027 could triple as the project’s scope and costs rise. The spending may strengthen the resort long term but increases near-term execution and financing risk. JPMorgan UAE Capital Spending Analysis

JPMorgan reportedly expects Wynn’s UAE capital spending in 2027 could triple as the project’s scope and costs rise. The spending may strengthen the resort long term but increases near-term execution and financing risk. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China’s anti-graft campaign is weighing on Macau casino activity remain a risk to Wynn’s largest regional earnings contributor and could limit the durability of the recovery. China Anti-Graft Drive and Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Further Reading

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