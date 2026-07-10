Wells Fargo & Company Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $65.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.00.

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Polaris Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PII opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 471.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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