Wells Fargo & Company Increases Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Price Target to $55.00

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $71.00 price target on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.77.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.6%

SW stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 684,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,069. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.93 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Smurfit Westrock's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smurfit Westrock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $495,335,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,127,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,558 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company's stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 8,132.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724,100 shares of the company's stock worth $221,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $243,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Smurfit Westrock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target for Smurfit Westrock from $65 to $71 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price-target report

for Smurfit Westrock from $65 to $71 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations. Second-quarter net sales rose 1.1% year over year to $8.03 billion, above the $7.93 billion analyst consensus. The company also generated $765 million in operating cash flow and declared a $0.4523-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an approximately 3.8% annualized yield. Smurfit Westrock second-quarter results

Second-quarter net sales rose 1.1% year over year to $8.03 billion, above the $7.93 billion analyst consensus. The company also generated $765 million in operating cash flow and declared a $0.4523-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an approximately 3.8% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA was $1.14 billion, with a 14.2% margin. Some analysts believe the reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion reflects near-term cost pressures rather than a fundamental deterioration, potentially creating a stronger earnings opportunity in 2027. Seeking Alpha analysis

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.14 billion, with a 14.2% margin. Some analysts believe the reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion reflects near-term cost pressures rather than a fundamental deterioration, potentially creating a stronger earnings opportunity in 2027. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings missed estimates. Smurfit Westrock reported quarterly EPS of $0.35, below the $0.42 consensus and down from $0.45 a year earlier. Higher freight costs and other operating expenses weighed on profitability, while net income was $88 million and the net margin was only 1.1%. Zacks earnings report

Smurfit Westrock reported quarterly EPS of $0.35, below the $0.42 consensus and down from $0.45 a year earlier. Higher freight costs and other operating expenses weighed on profitability, while net income was $88 million and the net margin was only 1.1%. Negative Sentiment: The earnings disappointment and lowered full-year EBITDA guidance triggered a sharp decline, with shares opening well below the prior close. Investors are focused on whether freight and input-cost inflation will continue to erode margins.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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