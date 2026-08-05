Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and natural gas company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.55% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $242.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $221.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $220.55.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.5%

FANG traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.12. The company had a trading volume of 313,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $214.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.40. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,303,451.68. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 83,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $15,593,458.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 851,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,338,293.60. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 147,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,236,353 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $821,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $844,073,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $775,607,000 after buying an additional 532,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $651,363,000 after buying an additional 534,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,828,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $575,605,000 after buying an additional 117,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Diamondback reported adjusted earnings of $6.48 per share, above the approximately $5.96–$6.08 consensus range, while revenue increased 51.2% year over year to $5.56 billion. Diamondback Energy Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Diamondback reported adjusted earnings of $6.48 per share, above the approximately $5.96–$6.08 consensus range, while revenue increased 51.2% year over year to $5.56 billion. Positive Sentiment: Production outlook was raised: Quarterly output exceeded 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first time. The company lifted its 2026 production forecast without increasing capital spending, supporting expectations for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns. Diamondback Raises 2026 Output Forecast

Quarterly output exceeded 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first time. The company lifted its 2026 production forecast without increasing capital spending, supporting expectations for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commodity support: Goldman Sachs, Siebert Williams Shank and William Blair maintained Buy ratings, citing higher production, lower costs and disciplined growth. Analysts also see potential upside from a Permian natural-gas recovery, while elevated oil prices could bolster earnings and cash generation. Diamondback Analyst Rating

Goldman Sachs, Siebert Williams Shank and William Blair maintained Buy ratings, citing higher production, lower costs and disciplined growth. Analysts also see potential upside from a Permian natural-gas recovery, while elevated oil prices could bolster earnings and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Capital returns remain attractive: Diamondback declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend, or $4.40 annualized, and has increased its share-repurchase authorization. However, the roughly 2.3% yield may provide limited near-term support after the stock’s substantial long-term appreciation.

Diamondback declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend, or $4.40 annualized, and has increased its share-repurchase authorization. However, the roughly 2.3% yield may provide limited near-term support after the stock’s substantial long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may be limiting upside: After a reported 214.5% five-year gain, valuation assessments place FANG closer to fair value than clearly undervalued. Buy-rated analysts’ price targets near the current trading range also reduce the potential for a fresh catalyst. Diamondback Valuation Review

After a reported 214.5% five-year gain, valuation assessments place FANG closer to fair value than clearly undervalued. Buy-rated analysts’ price targets near the current trading range also reduce the potential for a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Director selling weighs on sentiment: Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 33,333 shares for approximately $6.6 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and is less meaningful as a discretionary bearish signal, but it can still encourage profit-taking concerns. Diamondback Director Form 4 Filing

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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