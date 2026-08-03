Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MHK. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $128.25.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 7.2%

NYSE MHK traded up $8.83 on Monday, reaching $131.93. 149,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,386. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,981 shares of the company's stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. LifeGoal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 122.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 338.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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