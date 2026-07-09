Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.3421.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on WFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to $102 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside.

Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to $102 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: UBS also maintained a buy rating and lifted its target to $104, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for WFC.

UBS also maintained a buy rating and lifted its target to $104, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for WFC. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, and preview notes suggest investors are focused on net interest margin trends and possible earnings strength.

Wells Fargo is expected to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, and preview notes suggest investors are focused on net interest margin trends and possible earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Broader enthusiasm for financial stocks ahead of Q2 results is supporting the group, with analysts pointing to strong trading and fee income trends across large banks.

Broader enthusiasm for financial stocks ahead of Q2 results is supporting the group, with analysts pointing to strong trading and fee income trends across large banks. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage of Wells Fargo with a market perform rating, which adds a more cautious voice but does not materially change the overall positive analyst tone.

Raymond James initiated coverage of Wells Fargo with a market perform rating, which adds a more cautious voice but does not materially change the overall positive analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s recent bond issuance activity and valuation discussions suggest investors are also weighing capital-market activity and fair-value arguments, but these items are not as immediate a catalyst as earnings.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here