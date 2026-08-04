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Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates "Equal Weight" Rating for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Sportradar Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wells Fargo reiterated an “Equal Weight” rating on Sportradar Group, maintaining a $14 price target—about 13.45% above the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive: Sportradar has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $22.13, despite Jefferies’ recent downgrade to “Hold” and reduction of its target to $14.
  • Sportradar opened at $12.34 and has declined sharply from its 52-week high of $32.22. Its latest quarter included a $0.01 per-share loss on $431.19 million in revenue, while analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.39.
  • Interested in Sportradar Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Sportradar Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Down 15.1%

Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.19 million for the quarter. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Sportradar raised or reaffirmed a solid 2026 outlook, targeting 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth, reported revenue of approximately €1.518 billion–€1.533 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of €360 million–€368 million. The company also expects free-cash-flow conversion to exceed 2025 levels.
  • Positive Sentiment: New multiyear partnerships with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s addressable market, while the Wimbledon data and audiovisual-rights extension supports its premium sports-content portfolio.
  • Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and had no debt outstanding, although cash declined because of buybacks and sports-rights investments.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity accompanied the results: traders purchased 6,951 call contracts, about 77% above average volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not establish a lasting change in investor sentiment.
  • Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and declining from a profit a year earlier. Revenue also modestly missed expectations, with one market report citing $431.19 million versus a $435.95 million forecast. Sportradar shares tumble after Q2 revenue miss
  • Negative Sentiment: Sportradar posted a €4 million quarterly loss, compared with €49 million of profit in the prior-year period. A €9 million unrealized foreign-currency loss—versus a €54 million gain previously—more than offset the company’s operating improvement.
  • Negative Sentiment: Moderating U.S. market growth, unfavorable currency movements, higher sports-rights costs and severance expenses are weighing on near-term earnings quality. The results miss is particularly negative for a stock trading at a high earnings multiple, making the shares sensitive to weaker profitability and guidance concerns.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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