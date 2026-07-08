Wells Fargo & Company's (WFC) "Market Perform" Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WFC opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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