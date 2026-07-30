Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.8889.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Welltower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 operating performance exceeded expectations. Welltower’s second-quarter normalized FFO beat analyst estimates, supported by 20.5% same-store net operating income growth in its seniors housing operating portfolio. The results helped drive an improved 2026 outlook. Welltower's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Welltower’s second-quarter normalized FFO beat analyst estimates, supported by 20.5% same-store net operating income growth in its seniors housing operating portfolio. The results helped drive an improved 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Large acquisitions expand the seniors housing platform. Welltower completed approximately $6.2 billion of acquisitions during the quarter, mostly through off-market transactions. The purchases may support future growth and reinforce the company’s focus on senior housing, although they also increase capital deployment. Welltower Notches $6.2B in Acquisitions During 2Q, Mostly Off-Market

Welltower completed approximately $6.2 billion of acquisitions during the quarter, mostly through off-market transactions. The purchases may support future growth and reinforce the company’s focus on senior housing, although they also increase capital deployment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased. Welltower raised its quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share from $0.74, a 14.9% increase. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12, providing a signal of management’s confidence in cash-flow growth.

Welltower raised its quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share from $0.74, a 14.9% increase. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12, providing a signal of management’s confidence in cash-flow growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Scotiabank maintained its Buy rating, while other analysts argued that the stock could have additional upside despite trading near its 52-week high. Scotiabank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Welltower

Scotiabank maintained its Buy rating, while other analysts argued that the stock could have additional upside despite trading near its 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is limiting enthusiasm. Analysts continue to debate Welltower’s fair value after its strong rally. With a high earnings multiple, further gains may depend on continued FFO growth and favorable financing conditions. Welltower at 52-Week Highs—But Analysts Believe There's More to Come

Analysts continue to debate Welltower’s fair value after its strong rally. With a high earnings multiple, further gains may depend on continued FFO growth and favorable financing conditions. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate and inflation concerns remain headwinds. Higher rates can pressure REIT valuations and borrowing costs, while inflation could raise operating expenses. These risks appear to be offsetting some of the benefit from the earnings beat and higher guidance.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $240.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. Welltower has a 1 year low of $161.26 and a 1 year high of $255.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm's revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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