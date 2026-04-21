Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.4286.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $141.55 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 149.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.43%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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