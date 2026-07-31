WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $342.22.

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WESCO International Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE WCC traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $344.32. 375,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,953. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $197.96 and a fifty-two week high of $377.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.000-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $3,562,446.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,049,762.28. This trade represents a 33.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total transaction of $28,499,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,821,877.50. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,303,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in WESCO International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,172,000 after buying an additional 71,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company's stock.

Key WESCO International News

Here are the key news stories impacting WESCO International this week:

Positive Sentiment: WESCO reported record second-quarter net sales of approximately $6.7 billion, up 13% year over year and ahead of the roughly $6.44 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS reached a record $4.57, exceeding consensus estimates near $3.96–$3.98 and rising about 35% from the prior year. WESCO International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

WESCO reported record second-quarter net sales of approximately $6.7 billion, up 13% year over year and ahead of the roughly $6.44 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS reached a record $4.57, exceeding consensus estimates near $3.96–$3.98 and rising about 35% from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Growth was particularly strong in data centers, where sales increased approximately 45% year over year to $1.5 billion. Total company backlog rose about 60%, improving visibility into future revenue and supporting the view that infrastructure and hyperscale spending could strengthen WCC’s longer-term earnings power. Does WESCO’s Record Backlog Reveal a Deeper Shift in Its Earnings Power?

Growth was particularly strong in data centers, where sales increased approximately 45% year over year to $1.5 billion. Total company backlog rose about 60%, improving visibility into future revenue and supporting the view that infrastructure and hyperscale spending could strengthen WCC’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $16.00–$17.50 and revenue of $25.9–$26.3 billion, above the previous revenue consensus of approximately $25.4 billion. The company also cited accelerating momentum, a multiyear grid-services award from a hyperscale customer and the Newark Engineering acquisition, which expands cooling and lifecycle capabilities. Wesco International Raises Outlook After Record Q2 Results

Management raised its 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $16.00–$17.50 and revenue of $25.9–$26.3 billion, above the previous revenue consensus of approximately $25.4 billion. The company also cited accelerating momentum, a multiyear grid-services award from a hyperscale customer and the Newark Engineering acquisition, which expands cooling and lifecycle capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Operating margin improved to 5.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin to 7.3%, but operating cash flow was $54 million and free cash flow was $32 million, suggesting investors will continue monitoring cash conversion and leverage.

Operating margin improved to 5.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin to 7.3%, but operating cash flow was $54 million and free cash flow was $32 million, suggesting investors will continue monitoring cash conversion and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward sales, including transactions by senior executives, although one executive made a purchase. These trades may create a modest sentiment overhang but do not outweigh the quarter’s operating results.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Further Reading

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