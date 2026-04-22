West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of ($1.4220) per share and revenue of $1.2937 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.29. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $78.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. West Fraser Timber's payout ratio is currently -10.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 442,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,185 shares of the company's stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,836,255 shares of the company's stock worth $111,668,000 after purchasing an additional 116,161 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFG. Raymond James Financial upgraded West Fraser Timber from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $81.00 price target on West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. NYSE: WFG is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser's integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

Further Reading

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