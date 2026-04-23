Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.3571.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. iA Financial set a $101.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.18 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Western Alliance Bancorporation's payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Alliance Bancorporation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations: EPS $2.22 vs. Street $1.48 and revenue $968.4M (up 31% YoY), with solid margins and ROE — a primary catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q1 results materially beat expectations: EPS $2.22 vs. Street $1.48 and revenue $968.4M (up 31% YoY), with solid margins and ROE — a primary catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $93 price target (~19% upside vs. current price), which supports further upside from analyst momentum. Read More.

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $93 price target (~19% upside vs. current price), which supports further upside from analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street commentary and coverage (Zacks, MSN, MarketBeat) emphasize the beat on both revenue and EPS, reinforcing short-term bullish sentiment. Read More.

Street commentary and coverage (Zacks, MSN, MarketBeat) emphasize the beat on both revenue and EPS, reinforcing short-term bullish sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and details live in the Q1 earnings transcript — investors should read the call for guidance, credit trends and margin outlook. Read More.

Management commentary and details live in the Q1 earnings transcript — investors should read the call for guidance, credit trends and margin outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are dissecting key metrics vs. estimates (loan growth, deposits, NII, provisions); these deeper reads will drive next moves once guidance/forward commentary is digested. Read More.

Analysts and outlets are dissecting key metrics vs. estimates (loan growth, deposits, NII, provisions); these deeper reads will drive next moves once guidance/forward commentary is digested. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Riverwater Sustainable Value Strategy exited its WAL holding in Q1 — a reminder some funds are trimming exposure, which could pressure flows if others follow. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $318,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $207,670,000 after buying an additional 81,386 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,339,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,179,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $102,288,000 after buying an additional 310,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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