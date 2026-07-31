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Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Western Alliance Bancorporation logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Western Alliance Bancorporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record on August 13. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $1.68 and a 2.1% yield.
  • The bank has increased its dividend for five consecutive years, while its payout ratio remains low at 15.9%, suggesting earnings provide substantial coverage for the dividend.
  • Western Alliance reported second-quarter EPS of $2.36, in line with expectations, while revenue of $995.7 million exceeded estimates and rose 17.7% year over year. Shares recently traded at $80.53, below their 12-month high of $97.23.
  • Interested in Western Alliance Bancorporation? Here are five stocks we like better.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $80.53. 602,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36. The company had revenue of $995.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $980.53 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 17.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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