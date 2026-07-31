Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading 2.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $580.00 and last traded at $544.84. Approximately 9,462,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,922,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $533.04.

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Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $685.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Western Digital from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at $47,366,060.96. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total transaction of $396,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,813.56. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,807. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $788,729,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,062 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,800,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $350,403,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,659 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $291,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,477 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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