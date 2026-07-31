WEX (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.95, for a total transaction of $184,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,315.60. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $173,808.00.

Get WEX alerts: Sign Up

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.04. 546,332 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.29 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WEX by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore upgraded shares of WEX to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEX wasn't on the list.

While WEX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here