Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WY. Raymond James Financial upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.11.

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Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 478,524 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,630. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 120,800.0% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 174.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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