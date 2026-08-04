What is DOWLING & PARTN's Estimate for UVE FY2028 Earnings?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst N. Iacoviello anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Universal Insurance's current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $419.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.62 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 37.67%.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UVE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Insurance from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:UVE opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $45.15.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Universal Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,148,255 shares in the company, valued at $43,886,306.10. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,976 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,786 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,289 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc NYSE: UVE is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

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