What is DOWLING & PARTN's Forecast for LNC FY2026 Earnings?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) - Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National's current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Lincoln National's FY2027 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lincoln National from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.43.

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Lincoln National Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 12.21%.The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Lincoln National's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,579,561.70. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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