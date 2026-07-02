What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for NVO FY2026 Earnings?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 82,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

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About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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