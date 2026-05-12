What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for AMPX FY2026 Earnings?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%.

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AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 6.1%

NYSE:AMPX opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $23,865,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,357,584. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 700.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 377,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling slightly better profitability expectations ahead. Northland Securities estimate update

Northland Securities raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling slightly better profitability expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Northland also lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $0.23, reinforcing optimism that AMPX could move further into the black over time. Northland Securities FY2028 estimate update

Northland also lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $0.23, reinforcing optimism that AMPX could move further into the black over time. Neutral Sentiment: Northland trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.00 from $0.01 and kept its Q4 2026 view at a small loss, showing the near-term path remains uneven. Northland Securities near-term estimate update

Northland trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.00 from $0.01 and kept its Q4 2026 view at a small loss, showing the near-term path remains uneven. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, while still projecting eventual profitability, which points to mixed sentiment rather than a clear negative catalyst. HC Wainwright estimate update

HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, while still projecting eventual profitability, which points to mixed sentiment rather than a clear negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at a loss of $0.07, so the company is still expected to lose money in the current year despite better long-term forecasts. Consensus estimate

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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