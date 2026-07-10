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What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for Cybin Q1 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Cybin logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright expects Cybin to report a Q1 2027 loss of $0.80 per share, in line with similarly negative estimates for the next several quarters.
  • The firm also projected a full-year 2027 loss of $3.49 per share, while its longer-term estimate for FY2031 is $3.23 EPS.
  • Despite the losses, analyst sentiment remains positive: Cybin has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $55.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ:HELP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Cybin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cybin's current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2031 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HELP

Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELP opened at $6.63 on Friday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $457.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 66.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,443 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cybin by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 1,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,028,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 959,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company's stock.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of mental health disorders. Headquartered in Toronto and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol HELP, Cybin pursues research and development programs intended to harness the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds to address conditions with significant unmet need.

The company operates a drug discovery and development platform aimed at creating novel small-molecule psychedelic analogs and tailored formulations.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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