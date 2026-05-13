What is Northland Securities' Estimate for AMD Q2 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Northland Securities currently has a "Market Perform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $391.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $448.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho boosted its AMD price target to $515 and said AI server demand remains a major tailwind. Mizuho Just Hiked AMD Price Target to $515: Agentic AI Server Demand Powers the Bull Case

Mizuho boosted its AMD price target to $515 and said AI server demand remains a major tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains upbeat after AMD’s strong Q1 earnings beat and rising data-center momentum, including AI deals with Meta and OpenAI. AMD MI450 AI Deals With Meta And OpenAI Test Rich Valuation

Wall Street commentary remains upbeat after AMD’s strong Q1 earnings beat and rising data-center momentum, including AI deals with Meta and OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from renewed investor enthusiasm for the AI chip trade, with shares near record highs and analysts arguing the CPU opportunity in AI is expanding. Intel, AMD, Qualcomm Stocks Rise as AI Chip Rally Reignites

AMD continues to benefit from renewed investor enthusiasm for the AI chip trade, with shares near record highs and analysts arguing the CPU opportunity in AI is expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities raised future earnings estimates for AMD but kept only a Market Perform rating and a much lower price target, reflecting ongoing debate about valuation.

Northland Securities raised future earnings estimates for AMD but kept only a Market Perform rating and a much lower price target, reflecting ongoing debate about valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles focused on AMD’s recent run-up and heavy investor attention, suggesting momentum is strong but also making the stock vulnerable to volatility.

Multiple articles focused on AMD’s recent run-up and heavy investor attention, suggesting momentum is strong but also making the stock vulnerable to volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several reports said the broader semiconductor rally cooled as investors took profits after a strong move, which pressured AMD along with other chip stocks.

Several reports said the broader semiconductor rally cooled as investors took profits after a strong move, which pressured AMD along with other chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a share sale by EVP Paul Darren Grasby, and continued selling by other AMD insiders may be adding caution after the stock’s sharp rally. Paul Darren Grasby Sells 24,376 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD Stock

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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