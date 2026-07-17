What is Scotiabank's Estimate for B2Gold FY2026 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Free Report) NYSE: BTG - Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for B2Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.70 to C$9.75 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$8.83.

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B2Gold Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.60. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Insider Activity

In other B2Gold news, insider Neil Reeder sold 8,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$49,874.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,067 shares in the company, valued at C$59,193.96. This represents a 45.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 14,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$82,843.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 315,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,854,381.48. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 250,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,825 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. B2Gold's payout ratio is 21.05%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

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