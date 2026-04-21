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What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Cameco FY2027 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cameco logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Cameco to $2.01 (from $2.03) and keeps an Outperform rating with a $150.00 price objective.
  • Other brokerages have recently revised targets; Cameco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of C$174.85 based on multiple analyst updates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cameco.

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO - Free Report) NYSE: CCJ - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$174.85.

View Our Latest Report on CCO

Cameco Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CCO opened at C$168.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.96. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$53.89 and a twelve month high of C$182.72.

Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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