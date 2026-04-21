What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Cameco FY2027 Earnings?

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO - Free Report) NYSE: CCJ - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$174.85.

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Cameco Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CCO opened at C$168.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.96. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$53.89 and a twelve month high of C$182.72.

Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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