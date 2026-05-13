What is Scotiabank's Estimate for CF Industries Q2 Earnings?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries' FY2026 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,753,472. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here