What is Scotiabank's Estimate for WFG FY2026 Earnings?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber's current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $81.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.09.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.29. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. West Fraser Timber's payout ratio is currently -10.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,573 shares of the company's stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 442,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,185 shares of the company's stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,836,255 shares of the company's stock worth $111,668,000 after acquiring an additional 116,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. NYSE: WFG is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser's integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider West Fraser Timber, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Fraser Timber wasn't on the list.

While West Fraser Timber currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here