What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Nutrien Q2 Earnings?

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Nutrien's current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$80.00.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Nutrien has a one year low of C$72.02 and a one year high of C$116.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

More Nutrien News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $1.03 from $0.99, a small upward revision that could be read as a sign of slightly better mid‑cycle performance. Article Title

Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $1.03 from $0.99, a small upward revision that could be read as a sign of slightly better mid‑cycle performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased its Q2 2027 estimate to $2.58 from $2.52, another modest upside for that specific quarter. Article Title

Zacks also increased its Q2 2027 estimate to $2.58 from $2.52, another modest upside for that specific quarter. Negative Sentiment: Several near‑term quarter estimates were trimmed: Q2 2026 to $3.27 (from $3.32), Q1 2027 to $0.94 (from $0.96), and Q4 2027 to $1.12 (from $1.22). These downward tweaks suggest slightly weaker near‑term earnings visibility. Article Title

Several near‑term quarter estimates were trimmed: Q2 2026 to $3.27 (from $3.32), Q1 2027 to $0.94 (from $0.96), and Q4 2027 to $1.12 (from $1.22). These downward tweaks suggest slightly weaker near‑term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed full‑year outlooks across nearby fiscal years: FY2026 to $6.07 (from $6.11), FY2027 to $5.91 (from $6.02), and FY2028 to $6.32 (from $6.51). The cuts are modest in absolute terms but reduce forward EPS momentum. Article Title

Zacks trimmed full‑year outlooks across nearby fiscal years: FY2026 to $6.07 (from $6.11), FY2027 to $5.91 (from $6.02), and FY2028 to $6.32 (from $6.51). The cuts are modest in absolute terms but reduce forward EPS momentum. Negative Sentiment: Additional quarter downgrades include Q4 2026 to $1.11 (from $1.17) and Q3 2027 to $1.28 (from $1.34), reinforcing the broader pattern of small downward revisions. Article Title

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Further Reading

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