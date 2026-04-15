What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Terex Q1 Earnings?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.73.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multiple quarterly and longer‑term EPS forecasts (examples: Q1 2028 to $1.26 from $1.22; Q1 2027 to $0.98 from $0.96; Q2 2026 to $1.34 from $1.33; FY2028 to $6.39 from $6.33). These upward revisions signal improving analyst views on Terex’s growth trajectory and can support buying interest. MarketBeat TEX Coverage

Zacks raised multiple quarterly and longer‑term EPS forecasts (examples: Q1 2028 to $1.26 from $1.22; Q1 2027 to $0.98 from $0.96; Q2 2026 to $1.34 from $1.33; FY2028 to $6.39 from $6.33). These upward revisions signal improving analyst views on Terex’s growth trajectory and can support buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate calendar item: Terex set its 2026 annual stockholder meeting for June 25, 2026 — a routine governance event with limited near‑term operational impact. Terex Sets Date for 2026 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Corporate calendar item: Terex set its 2026 annual stockholder meeting for June 25, 2026 — a routine governance event with limited near‑term operational impact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some forecasts and has issued mixed ratings (including a recent "Strong Sell" on earlier notes and a modest cut to FY2026 EPS to $4.76 in April 10th reports). That negative language and the downgrade to FY2026 pressure sentiment and may limit upside from the upgrades above. MarketBeat TEX Coverage

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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