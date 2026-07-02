What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Nucor Q2 Earnings?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nucor's current full-year earnings is $17.47 per share.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Nucor from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $218.62 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $131.32 and a 52-week high of $270.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 745.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $342,642,000 after acquiring an additional 210,577 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $6,329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $7,462,455.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,465,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,390.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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