Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$164.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$156.83 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$120.60 and a one year high of C$226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.97.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 65.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau acquired 225 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$176.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,345.25. This trade represents a 26.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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