Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$199.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$152.48 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$125.80 and a 12 month high of C$226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau bought 225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$176.85 per share, with a total value of C$39,791.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$188,345.25. The trade was a 26.79% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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