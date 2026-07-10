Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $13.14. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.8650, with a volume of 639 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Where Food Comes From from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Where Food Comes From presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFCF

Where Food Comes From Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.08.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company's stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc NASDAQ: WFCF is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company's core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

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