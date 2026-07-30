Where Food Comes From (WFCF) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts: Sign Up

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 4.1%

Where Food Comes From stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company's stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Where Food Comes From from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc NASDAQ: WFCF is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company's core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Where Food Comes From, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Where Food Comes From wasn't on the list.

While Where Food Comes From currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here